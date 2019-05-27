Home Nation

Masterstroke of fielding 11 new faces in Lok Sabha polls helped BJP to regain ground in Chhattisgarh

The BJP swamped as many as 49 (72%) Assembly constituencies out of the 68 won by the Congress in the 90-member House only last December.

Published: 27th May 2019 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag, Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The strategic decision by the BJP’s central leadership to field 11 new faces in all Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha constituencies, coupled with PM Modi’s charisma, trumped the ruling Congress, which had won the last Assembly elections in the state by a landslide.

The BJP swamped as many as 49 (72%) Assembly constituencies out of the 68 won by the Congress in the 90-member House only last December.

The saffron party also secured nine of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh with a vote share of 50.45 per cent, a sizeable increase from the 33 per cent it got in the last Assembly elections while winning just 15 of the 90 seats.

The LS poll results were nowhere close to the expectations of the Chhattisgarh Congress, which won a landslide with 43 per cent of votes polled.

However, with a 41 per cent vote share, it managed to win the Lok Sabha constituencies of Bastar and Korba.

The decision to replace all 10 sitting MPs played rich dividends and beat anti-incumbency.

“The candidate selection process was meticulously done. No candidate who had contested the past LS elections, no sitting MLA, no relative of any sitting MP, no one who had lost an Assembly poll were nominated for any of the Lok Sabha constituencies. All credit goes to the BJP central leadership—Amit Shah’s strategic and courageous gamble and Modi’s charisma—which worked in tandem. The state BJP organisation had no contribution, nor can it take any credit”, said political analyst Sunil Kumar.

“During the entire poll campaign, the BJP only projected the prime minister. That clicked with the voters”, said political commentator Dr Parivesh Mishra.

He felt the Congress paid a heavy price for being overconfident after registering a landslide victory in the Assembly poll.

Congress overconfident

The self-assured Congress did not work hard to ensure the visibility of its candidates, and as a result the BJP gained.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp