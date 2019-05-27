Motorcycle-borne men loot Rs 60 lakh from Patna man under broad daylight
Six criminals, all with their faces covered, on three motorcycles intercepted him near the NMCH under the Alamganj PS limits at round 1 pm and snatched the bags containing cash.
Published: 27th May 2019 04:58 PM | Last Updated: 27th May 2019 06:00 PM | A+A A-
PATNA: After the murder of a morning walker today morning, a gang of six unidentified motorcycle-borne criminals struck again and looted cash of Rs 59.5 lakh from the staff of a rice-trader at gunpoint in Patna's Alamganj area on Monday afternoon.
Santosh Kumar, the staff of a Nalanda based rice trader, was on his way to deposit cash in the bank which was collected huge from various Patna city- based traders
According to Santosh Kumar, six criminals, all with their faces covered, on three motorcycles intercepted him near the NMCH under the Alamganj PS limits at round 1 pm and snatched the bags containing cash.
This daylight robbery sent the entire police administration into a tizzy as it was executed on a busy NMCH road.
Meanwhile, SSP Patna Garima Mallick has formed an SIT led by city SP R S Bhil to crack the loot immediately.
Local police said that a scientific probe is underway .