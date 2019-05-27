Motorcycle-borne men loot Rs 60 lakh from Patna man under broad daylight

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: After the murder of a morning walker today morning, a gang of six unidentified motorcycle-borne criminals struck again and looted cash of Rs 59.5 lakh from the staff of a rice-trader at gunpoint in Patna's Alamganj area on Monday afternoon.

Santosh Kumar, the staff of a Nalanda based rice trader, was on his way to deposit cash in the bank which was collected huge from various Patna city- based traders

According to Santosh Kumar, six criminals, all with their faces covered, on three motorcycles intercepted him near the NMCH under the Alamganj PS limits at round 1 pm and snatched the bags containing cash.

This daylight robbery sent the entire police administration into a tizzy as it was executed on a busy NMCH road.

Meanwhile, SSP Patna Garima Mallick has formed an SIT led by city SP R S Bhil to crack the loot immediately.

Local police said that a scientific probe is underway .