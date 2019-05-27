Home Nation

Motorcycle-borne men loot Rs 60 lakh from Patna man under broad daylight

Six criminals, all with their faces covered, on three motorcycles intercepted him near the NMCH under the Alamganj PS limits at round 1 pm and snatched the bags containing cash.

Published: 27th May 2019 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: After the murder of a morning walker today morning, a gang of six unidentified motorcycle-borne criminals struck again and looted cash of Rs 59.5 lakh from the staff of a rice-trader at gunpoint in Patna's Alamganj area on Monday afternoon.

Santosh Kumar, the staff of a Nalanda based rice trader, was on his way to deposit cash in the bank which was collected huge from various Patna city- based traders

According to Santosh Kumar, six criminals, all with their faces covered, on three motorcycles intercepted him near the NMCH under the Alamganj PS limits at round 1 pm and snatched the bags containing cash.

This daylight robbery sent the entire police administration into a tizzy as it was executed on a busy NMCH road.

Meanwhile, SSP Patna Garima Mallick has formed an SIT led by city SP R S Bhil to crack the loot immediately.

Local police said that a scientific probe is underway .

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
motocycle gang rice trader staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp