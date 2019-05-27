Nashik onion farmer who had sent MO to PM Modi roots for Nitin Gadkari as agriculture minister

By PTI

MUMBAI: A farmer from Nashik in Maharashtra, who had caused a flutter last year by sending his paltry earnings from onion sale to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has requested him to make Nitin Gadkari Agriculture Minister.

The farmer, Sanjay Sathe, has also sent a parcel containing a "Gandhi topi" (a white cap), two white-coloured cotton handkerchiefs, and a written letter to the PM congratulating him (for the BJP's resounding victory in Lok Sabha elections).

"I want to congratulate PM Modi hence as a tradition here, I have sent him a white cap and two long handkerchiefs," Sathe said Monday.

"I also requested the PM to make Nitin Gadkari union agriculture minister so that he can resolve our issues," he said.

Sathe, who hails from Niphad taluka in the North Maharashtra district, had sent Rs 1,064, his earnings from selling 750 kg of onions in the wholesale market, to the PM on November 29 as a protest.

The PMO had returned the money-order sent by Sathe.

Gadkari, who was re-elected from Nagpur on May 23, is currently holding the portfolios for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation in the Centre.