Home Nation

Orchha on UNESCO world heritage sites tentative list

According to ASI sources, a proposal was sent to UNESCO on April 15 to include the sites in its list.

Published: 27th May 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: THE architectural heritage of Orchha town – one of the prime tourist draws in Madhya Pradesh – has been included in the tentative list of UNESCO’s world heritage sites, following a proposal sent by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to the United Nations body.

According to ASI sources, a proposal was sent to UNESCO on April 15 to include the sites in its list. As per rules, to be a part of UNESCO’s World Heritage sites, the heritage or any historical site first has to be on the tentative list. After it makes to the tentative list, another proposal is sent to UNESCO, ASI sources in New Delhi said.

If the architectural splendour of Orchha makes it to the final list of UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites, it would be the 38th site in India to form part of the treasured list.Three historically famous sites in MP, including the rock shelters of Bhimbedka, Buddhist monuments at Sanchi, and the Khajuraho group of monuments are among the 37 Indian heritage sites on the UNESCO list.

Orchha town in Niwari district of MP’s Bundelkhand region has a peculiar style of architecture used by the Bundela dynasty.The town, located on the banks of river Betwa, around 80 km from MP’s Tikamgarh district and 15 km from Jhansi district of UP, was built by King Rudra Pratap Singh of Bundela dynasty in the 16th century.

Bundela Architectural delights

Orchha town in the Bundelkhand region is famous for its Chaturbhuj Temple, Orchha Fort complex and Raja Mahal, among other architectural delights. Bundela architecture had a Mughal influence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp