Orchha on UNESCO world heritage sites tentative list

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: THE architectural heritage of Orchha town – one of the prime tourist draws in Madhya Pradesh – has been included in the tentative list of UNESCO’s world heritage sites, following a proposal sent by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to the United Nations body.

According to ASI sources, a proposal was sent to UNESCO on April 15 to include the sites in its list. As per rules, to be a part of UNESCO’s World Heritage sites, the heritage or any historical site first has to be on the tentative list. After it makes to the tentative list, another proposal is sent to UNESCO, ASI sources in New Delhi said.

If the architectural splendour of Orchha makes it to the final list of UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites, it would be the 38th site in India to form part of the treasured list.Three historically famous sites in MP, including the rock shelters of Bhimbedka, Buddhist monuments at Sanchi, and the Khajuraho group of monuments are among the 37 Indian heritage sites on the UNESCO list.

Orchha town in Niwari district of MP’s Bundelkhand region has a peculiar style of architecture used by the Bundela dynasty.The town, located on the banks of river Betwa, around 80 km from MP’s Tikamgarh district and 15 km from Jhansi district of UP, was built by King Rudra Pratap Singh of Bundela dynasty in the 16th century.

Bundela Architectural delights

Orchha town in the Bundelkhand region is famous for its Chaturbhuj Temple, Orchha Fort complex and Raja Mahal, among other architectural delights. Bundela architecture had a Mughal influence.