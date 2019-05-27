Home Nation

Rahul's resignation call received mixed signals during party working committee meet, say sources

While a leader close to Rahul said he is adamant over resignation, another leader said he has accepted the unanimous decision of the CWC to continue leading the party.

Published: 27th May 2019 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Former PM Manmohan singh during the Congress Working committee meeting at AICC in New Delhi on Saturday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s offer to resign was rejected by the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest decision-making body, there were mixed signals over his future course of action.

However, major organisational changes are expected soon and the party is exploring options to have working presidents or vice presidents.

According to sources, Rahul did not have any official appointments on Sunday but sister and newly appointed general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called on him.

Meanwhile, the party is charting out his tour schedule for his parliamentary constituency Wayanad. Rahul won from Wayanad with a record margin, though he lost the family pocket borough of Amethi.

Taking full responsibility for the disastrous performance, Rahul had offered to resign on Saturday, though the CWC rejected it. The party managed to get just 52 Lok Sabha seats, eight more than its tally in 2014.

At the CWC meeting, Rahul had lashed out at the senior party leadership for putting the interests of their family ahead of that of the party.

He specifically named Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and former Union minister P Chidambaram, saying they insisted on tickets for their sons.

The CWC has agreed to amend the party constitution to introduce organisational changes in the party.
Initially, the party is likely to appoint new state chiefs and general secretaries in many states as part of the overhaul.

“The decisions are expected to be taken soon keeping in mind upcoming Assembly elections to three states, Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand,” said a party leader.

