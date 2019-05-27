Home Nation

Railways runs 78 special trains to meet summer rush

There are about 1,200 trains that ferry about 10-12 lakh passengers every day across the country.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Due to unavailability of tickets in most fast and super fast trains during the summer holiday season, the Indian Railways is running 78 special trains to cater to the rush, an official said on Monday.

"To cater to the extra rush, we have started 78 special trains from April 1," a senior Northern Railway official told IANS. The special trains would make 1,354 trips until July, the official said.

On the running late, often by over 5-7 hours, of trains, the official said huge traffic was one of the biggest challenges for running the trains on time. "If the train gets late then it goes on getting late as the rail traffic is already occupied by another train ahead," the official said.

The official also said sometimes the rakes of special trains were used for the main express trains when they gate late by over 5-6 hours. The maintenance of rakes takes about minimum of four hours.

"But we are trying to ensure that the special trains run on time," the official said.

