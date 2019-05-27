Home Nation

SC refuses to grant protection from arrest in rape case to newly-elected BSP MP Atul Rai

A vacation bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Aniruddha Bose said it was not inclined to entertain a petition to grant relief from arrest to Rai.

Published: 27th May 2019 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a setback to newly elected BSP MP Atul Rai, the Supreme Court Monday refused to grant him protection from arrest in a rape case while noting that 16 other criminal cases were pending against him.

A vacation bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Aniruddha Bose said it was not inclined to entertain the petition of Rai, who has won Lok Sabha election from Ghosi constituency in Uttar Pradesh by a margin of more than one lakh votes.

At the outset, the bench asked the counsel for Rai about the number of criminal cases were pending against him.

The counsel replied that the MP had 16 criminal cases pending against him and he was out on bail in all the cases except the rape case.

The counsel also said that Rai had sought that the FIR against him in the rape case be quashed.

"Sorry, we are not inclined to entertain this petition. Dismiss," the bench said.

The counsel then sought to withdraw the petition which was allowed by the court.

"Counsel for the petitioner seeks leave of this Court to withdraw the present special leave petition. The special leave petition is dismissed as withdrawn," the bench said.

Earlier on May 17, the apex court had refused to grant interim protection from arrest to Rai who was then a SP-BSP alliance candidate from Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Rai, who was accused of raping a college student from Varanasi had then sought interim protection from arrest saying polling in his constituency was scheduled on May 19.

"It is not a case for quashing. Fight it out. Fight the election and this case too," the top court had told him.

An FIR was registered against Rai on May 1 on a complaint by a college student who had alleged that he took her home on the pretext of meeting his wife but sexually assaulted her.

The SP-BSP alliance candidate, who has denied the rape allegations, has been on the run since the lodging of the FIR.

Rai had contended that there was no provision of anticipatory bail in Uttar Pradesh and the high court had on May 8 dismissed his petition seeking protection from arrest.

Ghosi constituency falls in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Atul Rai Bahujan Samajwadi Party BSP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp