As Rahul adamant to quit as Congress chief, Priyanka Gandhi, Sachin Pilot meet him

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With efforts on to convince Congress President Rahul Gandhi to continue as party chief, party leadership is expected to meet later during the day.

A series of party leaders went to meet him along with Priyanka Gandhi, organisational secretary KC Venugopal, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Communications department head RS Surjewala.

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi continues to remain adamant on his stand that a non-Gandhi family member should lead the party.

"He is sticking to his point of view and is really upset with the Lok Sabha election results. A meeting is scheduled for party leaders to discuss things. We all have decided that together we will convince him," said a senior Congress leader.

READ MORE | Rahul adamant on resigning as Congress chief, party to meet again in four days

After Rahul Gandhi's stand, state in-charges of party from Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have offered to resign taking responsibility for Congress debacle in the recently concluded General Elections. Congress managed to win only 52 seats, eight more than the 2014, this time.

Meanwhile, some state units have sent in messages.

"As a foot soldier of INCIndia, I urge Congress President Rahul Gandhi to withdraw his resignation. We may have lost this election but we need his guidance to continue the fight against people in power and against their Anti-poor, anti-farmer, anti-youth& anti-women policies," tweeted Gujarat PCC chief Amit Chavda.

Senior party leader M Veerappa Moily said reviving a party is a 5 year process and it a takes a leader like him to think long term and bring INC to its rightful position to serve the people of India.

"It's not the question of finding a person outside the family. INC itself is one big family and he belongs to that family. In 2014, when everyone wrote off the INC, it was Rahul Gandhi who fought back and made INC relevant again. In 2019, he took on the right issues and cornered the BJP. He should continue to be INC president. We cannot afford not to have him in that position," said Moily.

The CWC meeting was held in the backdrop of the Congress winning just 52 Lok Sabha seats and drawing a nought in 18 states and Union Territories.

Gandhi himself lost from the family bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, though he won from Wayanad in Kerala.