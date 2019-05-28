Home Nation

As Rahul adamant to quit as Congress chief, Priyanka Gandhi, Sachin Pilot meet him

Priyanka's meeting with Rahul comes at a time when the Congress chief is adamant on resigning from the party's top post.

Published: 28th May 2019 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Robert Vadra

Congress Party President Rahul Gandhi, his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, with her husband Robert Vadra, pay homage to former Indian prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary in New Delhi on May 21, 2019. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With efforts on to convince Congress President Rahul Gandhi to continue as party chief, party leadership is expected to meet later during the day.

A series of party leaders went to meet him along with Priyanka Gandhi, organisational secretary KC Venugopal, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Communications department head RS Surjewala.

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi continues to remain adamant on his stand that a non-Gandhi family member should lead the party. 

"He is sticking to his point of view and is really upset with the Lok Sabha election results. A meeting is scheduled for party leaders to discuss things. We all have decided that  together we will convince him," said a senior Congress leader. 

READ MORE | Rahul adamant on resigning as Congress chief, party to meet again in four days

After Rahul Gandhi's stand, state in-charges of party from Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have offered to resign taking responsibility for Congress debacle in the recently concluded General Elections. Congress managed to win only 52 seats, eight more than the 2014, this time.  

Meanwhile, some state units have sent in messages.

"As a foot soldier of INCIndia, I urge Congress President Rahul Gandhi to withdraw his resignation. We may have lost this election but we need his guidance to continue the fight against people in power and against their Anti-poor, anti-farmer, anti-youth& anti-women policies," tweeted Gujarat PCC chief Amit Chavda.

Senior party leader M Veerappa Moily said reviving a party is a 5 year process and it a takes a leader like him to think long term and bring INC to its rightful position to serve the people of India.

"It's not the question of finding a person outside the family. INC itself is one big family and he belongs to that family. In 2014, when everyone wrote off the INC, it was Rahul Gandhi who fought back and made INC relevant again. In 2019, he took on the right issues and cornered the BJP. He should continue to be INC president. We cannot afford not to have him in that position," said Moily. 

The CWC meeting was held in the backdrop of the Congress winning just 52 Lok Sabha seats and drawing a nought in 18 states and Union Territories.

Gandhi himself lost from the family bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, though he won from Wayanad in Kerala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
congress Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Congress President

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp