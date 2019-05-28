Bihar Board releases intermediate compartmental exam results in record 12 days

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has become the first state in the country that

has released the results of intermediate compartmental examinations of all streams including arts in just 12 days after the end of examination on Tuesday.

Students can check their scores and status on https://www.bsebinteredu.in/.

Around 82.42 per cent of the total number of students passed the compartmental examinations.

The compartmental exams were conducted from May 1 to May 10 in two shifts at 85 examination centres for the students, who had failed to clear the state’s intermediate examination in their first attempt.

Anand Kishore, chairman of BSEB, said the evaluation of answer sheets started on May 16 and results were announced 12 days later on May 28. “I think, Bihar has become the first state in the country for releasing the results of the compartmental examination in record time,” he claimed.

Around 76,140 students had appeared in the compartmental exam of which around 82.42%

passed the exam while 16,246 students again failed.