'Caste politics over, BJP no longer untouchable': PM Modi to Varanasi voters

Accusing rivals of propagating a false perception about his party to create hatred in the minds of voters, he said the BJP had to work hard to swing the optics in its favour.

Published: 28th May 2019 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by UP CM Yogi Adityanath as BJP President Amit Shah and party's UP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey look on during a meeting with the party workers at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hastkala Sankul in Varanasi Monday May 27 2019. | PTI

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Buoyed by the resounding success of his party in the LS polls, PM-elect Narendra Modi on Monday told the opposition parties they can no longer treat the BJP as untouchable.

Accusing rivals of propagating a false perception about his party to create hatred in the minds of voters, he said the BJP had to work hard to swing the optics in its favour.

Speaking during his thanksgiving visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday, the PM-designate batted for the politics of inclusiveness and stressed the need to accept positivity.

Training his guns on political pundits who specialise in caste-based politics, he said it is high time they woke up to the new normal of democracy as shown by UP results.

“Elections might have been guided by the caste calculus in the past but post-2019 polls, the political pundits will have to accept that there is a personal chemistry on the ground beyond any caste arithmetic. The elections have shown that chemistry defeats all calculations based on caste,” he said.

He also targeted the media for under-reporting violence against BJP workers.

“Hundreds of (BJP) workers have been killed only for political ideology. In Tripura, workers were hanged; in Bengal, murders are still on; in Kerala too... perhaps in India only one political party has faced such killings. Violence has been given legitimacy. This is a danger before us,” Modi said.

Flanked by party chief Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Aditayanath and newly-elected party MPs of eastern UP, Modi’s visit to Varanasi seemed more of an attempt to lay out the roadmap for the next battle of 2022 in UP.

Perhaps it was with that in mind that he sought to portray the image of a humble PM-designate batting for inclusive socio-political narrative rather than that of a muscular leader.

Investors richer by Rs 3.86 Lakh crore Investors’ wealth has risen Rs 3.86 lakh crore in two days of the market rise where the Sensex has gained 872 pts after a clear mandate for the BJP

