Dr Payal Tadvi suicide case: Head of Gynaecology dept suspended until further notice

Dr Yi Ching Ling along with the other three doctors suspended by Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors will not be allowed to take part in any activity in the hospital.

Published: 28th May 2019 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Payal suicide, mumbai doctor suicide

Family members of 26-year-old doctor Payal Tadvi who ended her life after alleged casteist slurs by her senior colleagues protest at the state-run hospital where she worked in Mumbai Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Amidst the ongoing internal investigation in the case of suicide by a post-graduate student, Dr Payal Salman Tadvi on May 22, the BYL Nair Hospital on Tuesday suspended the head of its Gynaecology department, Dr Yi Ching Ling until further notice.

Ling along with the other three doctors suspended by Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) will not be allowed to take part in any activity in the hospital.

The hospital had formed an internal investigation committee to look into allegations by the victim's mother, Abeda Tadvi, that Payal was being harassed by three female seniors for her caste and had also been subjected to ragging.

Three doctors - Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Mehar, and Ankita Khandilwal - all accused of abetting Dr Tadvi to commit suicide by persistently harassing her on the pretext of her social identity - urged the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) to ensure 'fair' probe into the whole issue on Monday.

In a letter to the MARD on Monday, the trio has also denied the charges of 'ragging' levelled against them by the victim's mother. 

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women writes to director of BYL Nair Hospital requesting for an investigation and apprise the commission of action taken in the case.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday had termed the death of Dr Payal Salman Tadvi, a medical student in Mumbai, "a murder of the constitutional protection given to the Scheduled Tribes", the community she hailed from.

