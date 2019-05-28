Exchange of fire between Naxals and C-60 commandos in Gadchiroli, ammunition recovered 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Naxals exchanged fire with a team of elite C-60 commandos Monday in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district in which ultras used an Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL), police said, adding that no security personnel was injured in the incident.

Police recovered an SLR, some .303 rifles, a 12-bore gun and seven shells of UBGL from the spot, an official said.

The UBGL had marks indicating that the ammunition was made for Central security forces and Maoists may have stolen it, he said.

The incident occurred around 9 am at Dhanora in the district, around 910 kms from the state Capital when a team of C-60 commandos was on a combing operation, the official said.

As the team reached Kattegari forest, they spotted three civilians, who started running after seeing the men in uniform, he said.

After issuing a warning, police opened fire but the trio ran towards the dense forest where 'Company-4' of a Maoist Dalam was hiding, he said, adding that a gun battle ensued between the commandos and the Naxals.

A heavy firing came from a hilltop but the commandos, carrying heavy ammunition, repulsed the attack.

The Maoists also used UBGL, he said, adding that no security personnel was injured in the skirmish.

The Maoists then fled into the deep forest, he said, adding that a combing operation was going on in the area.