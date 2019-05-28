Home Nation

Government to identify tribals displaced from Chhattisgarh allegedly due to Salwa Judum

Salwa Judum was a militia that had been deployed as part of anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh.

Published: 28th May 2019 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre will ask the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments to identify tribals who allegedly fled Chhattisgarh due to the Salwa Judum movement around 15 years ago and settled there, according to officials.

Salwa Judum was a militia that had been deployed as part of anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh.

It was operational between 2005 and 2011 before it was banned by the Supreme Court.

The action came on a complaint of an NGO, CGNet Swara Foundation, that wrote to the ministry claiming that over 5,000 families had fled Chhattisgarh due to the controversial militia force formed by late Congress leader Mahendra Karma in mid-2005 to counter the Maoists.

"We received a complaint on May 12 stating that a number of tribal families fled to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from Chhattisgarh due to Salwa Judum.

We have to take all state governments on board and verify these cases," a senior official of the Tribal Affairs Ministry said.

"Once the verification process is completed, we will sit together and decide the next course of action. We will have to see what political stand the Chhattisgarh government will take on it. Whether it acknowledges that these were families were displaced due to Salwa Judum," the official said.

Another official from Chhattisgarh said that once it is established that these families belonged to the state, a process can be initiated to rehabilitate them under the Forest Rights Act, 2006.

Experts say the previous BJP-led administration had backed the movement and the Congress government at the Centre was seized of it.

The Supreme Court banned the militia force in 2011 after it acquired a notorious reputation for allegedly burning villages, killing people and sexually assaulting women after terming them, Maoist sympathisers.

According to CGNet Swara Foundation, the militia force led to the displacement of 5,000 families from Chhattisgarh.

These families settled in Andhra Pradesh, which got bifurcated in 2014.

The NGO claimed these families had been living without basic facilities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and could not benefit from the Forest Rights Act, which provides for giving land rights to those living on forest land for at least three generations before December 31, 2005.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Salwa Judum Naxals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp