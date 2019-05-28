Home Nation

In two years, NDA could get majority in the Upper House of Parliament

In the Rajya Sabha, the NDA currently has 99 members while the majority mark is 124. Assuming it does well in the next three state elections, it could get a majority in the Upper House by 2021-end.

Published: 28th May 2019 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha (File| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Victory in the Lok Sabha elections notwithstanding, the ruling NDA will find itself hamstrung while pushing crucial legislation, as it does not have the numbers in the Rajya Sabha. Not yet.

That situation could change within a couple of years if the BJP does well in the Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand Assembly polls slated for next year.

In the Rajya Sabha, the NDA currently has 99 members while the majority mark is 124. Assuming it does well in the three states, it could get a majority in the Upper House by 2021-end.

Also, states like Uttar Pradesh will contribute in a big way to the BJP’s kitty. Ten Rajya Sabha seats will fall vacant in the state in 2020. The BJP can win nine of them thanks to the party’s landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh in 2017.

Add to that basket the seats pooled by NDA allies like the JD(U) in Bihar, the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and 124 seats could be a breeze within two years.

The outgoing Narendra Modi government had secured the support of many non-NDA, non-UPA parties like the BJD, the TRS and the YSR Congress on several legislations.

But contentious bills like those on abolishing Triple Talaq and amending the Citizenship Act were stuck in the Rajya Sabha due to lack of support.

They eventually lapsed because of the dissolution of the Lok Sabha on Saturday.

The BJP could get even bolder if it manages to get a majority on its own in the Rajya Sabha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp