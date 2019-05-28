Home Nation

'Not a place for Tiktok': Newly elected TMC MPs Mimi, Nusrat trolled for clicking pictures at the Parliament

The act of the two first-time MPs did not seem to go down well with a section of netizens, as a number of messages trolling the two actors appeared on social media.

Published: 28th May 2019 11:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Actor-tuned-politicians Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan. (Photo| Twitter)

Actor-tuned-politicians Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Filmstar-turned-politicians Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan have created a buzz on social media after they posted their pictures in front of Parliament, with netizens trolling them, even as a section of them also came out in support of the two newly elected TMC MPs.

In the pictures, Mimi and Nusrat, who have won by huge margins from Jadavpur and Basirhat Lok Sabha seats respectively in West Bengal, were seen holding up their identity cards in front of the Parliament building.

"1st day #LokSabha #MemberOfParliament. Wish me luck and keep supporting," Mimi captioned a photograph of hers.  Nusrat also posted a picture of hers in front of the Parliament, and wrote "A new beginning. !! I thank Mamata Banerjee and people of my #Basirhat constituency to have belief in me".

The act of the two first-time MPs did not seem to go down well with a section of netizens, as a number of messages trolling the two actors appeared on social media.

Mimi, however, seemed to be unperturbed by this. Her manager Rudradeep Banerjee said she does not want to attach much importance to such trolls. "It is going on since she was nominated as a candidate. People are doing this for publicity," he said.

Several calls made to Nusrat Jahan went unanswered. One of the trolls on social media said, "That (the Parliament) is the temple of democracy, not a place for tiktok".

"Just like you don't wear fancy dress and heavy jewellery and hop around while attending a funeral, you don't dress up like a "mourning lady" and weep while attending a marriage party. These dresses which Mimi and Nusrat wore, aren't indecent but inappropriate for Parliament. These dresses will suit a page 3 party, or a public park, or a mall, or a tourist spot, or even a news channel interview. But certainly these dresses don't suit the Parliament house," said one of the messages critical of their appearance at the Parliament.

One of the posts asked the two MPs to perform their duties, so that people's dreams also come true.

"Congratulations and all the best to this two young parliamentarians but wud suggest work for the people state n nation rather than just clicking pics all around," said another message.

There are, however, several netizens who came out in support of the two actors. "Ironic that those who like to call themselves liberals are getting all worked up over what two adults chose to wear in the Parliament," said a message.

Another man who came out in support of Mimi and Nusrat asked, "So why and how is this news that 2 new MPs, who also happen to be young women actors, posed in front of the Parliament? Freedom of speech, I guess. Shouldn't we also be protesting and confronting our politicians on so many other, far more impactful, counts - lack of their attendance, fighting & creating a ruckus in the parliament in full view of the country, not asking relevant and enough questions, delaying critical laws on several important matters, etc," the post said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mimi Chakraborty Nusrat Jahan Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • R.p.nair
    Now onwards
    14 hours ago reply
Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp