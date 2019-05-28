Home Nation

NIA court convicts four NDFB members in connection with 2014 Assam attack

The four accused were convicted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A special NIA court in Assam has convicted four members of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (Songbijit) in connection with an attack on December 23, 2014, on the residents of Assam’s Pakiriguri village in which five people were killed. In the attack on Kokrajhar’s Pakiriguri village, five tribals were killed and five others were grievously injured due to indiscriminate firing by the NDFB(S) cadres.

On Monday, the court convicted the four accused in the case — Bina Basumatary, Jayanta Mushahary, Dwithai Basumatary and Khanda Daimary — after they pleaded guilty. The four accused were convicted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

In a statement, NIA said, “The Special NIA Court at Guwahati convicted the four accused after they pleaded guilty in the case.” The case was originally registered at Serfanguri Police Station, District Kokrajhar (BTAD), Assam and it was subsequently taken over by the NIA, read the statement.

All accused were sentenced to five years imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of `10,000 on each of them, said NIA. The statement further said, “In this case, one accused Gautam Mahalia had earlier pleaded guilty in the month of April, 2019. He was sentenced to 4.5 years. Trial against 10 other accused persons who are in Judicial Custody will continue.”

