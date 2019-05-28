Home Nation

Removal of Article 370 will solve all issues of Kashmir: Anupam Kher

Kher, a Kashmiri Pandit himself, has regularly voiced his opinions and concerns when it comes to the prevailing issues that affect the valley.

Published: 28th May 2019 10:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 10:24 PM   |  A+A-

Anupam Kher

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher (File | EPS)

By ANI

KANPUR: "Removal of Article 370 is the solution to all problems of Kashmir," said actor Anupam Kher.

During a brief media interaction in Kanpur on Monday, Kher was asked if he thinks BJP will work for the Kashmiri Pandits now that it is in power, to which he asserted that all the issues in Kashmir can be resolved if Article 370 is removed.

Kher, a Kashmiri Pandit himself, has regularly voiced his opinions and concerns when it comes to the prevailing issues that affect the valley.

The BJP, in its manifesto for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, reiterated its demand for abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution which are provisions specific to Jammu and Kashmir.

Article 370 grants special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir, while Article 35A, incorporated into the Constitution in 1954, provides special rights and privileges to the citizens of the state.

When asked to comment on BJP's mandate in the recent Lok Sabha elections, Kher said, "The whole country is in favor of the Modi government. It is not a small majority, it is a huge mandate. The opposition should now quietly let this government work."

Kher had campaigned extensively for his wife and BJP leader Kirron Kher, who won the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat for a second term.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anupam Kher Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 Kirron Kher

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Gururaj
    Just as China changed the demography of Tibet by settling Han chinese in Tibet
    12 hours ago reply
Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp