Home Nation

Six new AIIMS to offer 300 MBBS seats across country

Admissions to AIIMS are carried out through a separate examination and not through the NEET.

Published: 28th May 2019 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS

AIIMS (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Six new All India Institutes of Medical Sciences Institutes in various parts of the country will start offering 50 MBBS seats each beginning this year, taking the total number of functional AIIMS to 15.

The new AIIMS where medical colleges will start are in Bathinda (Punjab), Rae Bareli (UP), Kalyani (West Bengal), Gorakhpur (UP), Deoghar (Jharkhand) and Telangana.

A total of 21 AIIMS have been planned across the country, which will be directly under the Centre.

A senior official in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said the decision to start medical colleges in six AIIMS from the upcoming academic session was taken by the governing board.

“These institutions now have operational hospitals and enough resources to train MBBS students in the first year,” the official said.

According to officials, the number of MBBS seats has been increased from 100 to 125 in four other AIIMS in order to accommodate students from the Economically Weaker Sections.

Admissions to AIIMS are carried out through a separate examination and not through the NEET.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp