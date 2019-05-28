Six new AIIMS to offer 300 MBBS seats across country

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Six new All India Institutes of Medical Sciences Institutes in various parts of the country will start offering 50 MBBS seats each beginning this year, taking the total number of functional AIIMS to 15.

The new AIIMS where medical colleges will start are in Bathinda (Punjab), Rae Bareli (UP), Kalyani (West Bengal), Gorakhpur (UP), Deoghar (Jharkhand) and Telangana.

A total of 21 AIIMS have been planned across the country, which will be directly under the Centre.

A senior official in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said the decision to start medical colleges in six AIIMS from the upcoming academic session was taken by the governing board.

“These institutions now have operational hospitals and enough resources to train MBBS students in the first year,” the official said.

According to officials, the number of MBBS seats has been increased from 100 to 125 in four other AIIMS in order to accommodate students from the Economically Weaker Sections.

Admissions to AIIMS are carried out through a separate examination and not through the NEET.