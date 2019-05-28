This 17-year-old from a village near Bhopal cleared the NIFT entrance, but he needs funding. Here's how you can help

Shreesha Ghosh By

Express News Service

An NGO in the outskirts of Bhopal which provides training to students in different branches of arts and crafts and then sells their hand-made products online has started a campaign on their website to raise money in order to fund the education of one of their students, who has already been selected for a design course at National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) and is also likely to qualify the exams at Indian Institute of Crafts & Design (IICD Jaipur), Sir J J School of Art (Mumbai) and Benaras Hindu University.

Himanshu Ahirwar, a 17-year-old student from Bhopal, who has been attending a special art and craft skills-set class at Aham Bhumika since he was in Class VIII, attained a 5000 rank among students all over India who took the entrance exam for NIFT.

Himanshu, who hails from a small village called Borda located on the outskirts of Bhopal, always had a keen interest in design and performed better than the other students at the art and crafts class conducted by the NGO, Subrat Goswami, Aham Bhumika's founder tells Edex. "We work with women and children of the villages of Borda and Mahabadia at the outskirts of Bhopal and teach them unique skills that they can monetise on, to help earn for their families. Himanshu has always been a bright child since we first took him in at one of our village centres. Now we feel it is our duty to help him grow and thus the first step is to raise funds for his education," says Subrat.

Recently Himanshu and two other students from Bhopal were in Mumbai for their entrance exam at the Sir J J School of Art. OYO stepped in to help with their accommodation, adds Subrat. Aham Bhumika began their campaign to raise funds for Himanshu's education since May 23 and till now they have collected Rs 90,000. Subrat says that NIFT's tuition fees are quite high and so they have been asking for donations, "This year it is approximately Rs 1,80,000 per annum. We are trying to raise at least Rs 1,10,000 and the rest required for his accommodation, stationery and other miscellaneous costs will be born by the NGO."

Aham still needs 22 people each to donate Rs 5000 so they can fund Himanshu's college fee.

Here's how you can help: Visit this link to donate- http://ahambhumika.org/

Below is the bank detail to contribute.

ONLINE BANK TRANSFER:

Name of account: Aham Bhumika Swayam Sevi Sanstha

SAVINGS ACCOUNT NO. 2073101015874

IFSC Code- CNRB0002073

Bank - CANARA BANK

Branch - MAHARANA PRATAP NAGAR, BHOPAL

Once you have contributed, do email Aham Bhumika the amount contributed by you along with your name, complete address, pin code, and a mobile number at ahambhumika@gmail.com so that donation receipt can be issued. You will also receive beautiful hand embroidered products made by rural women as a small token of love from their team.

(This story originally appeared on edexlive.com)