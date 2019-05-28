Home Nation

TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu, over 60 councillors join BJP

The development comes as a jolt to the ruling Trinamool Congress and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who lost 18 Lok Sabha constituencies to the BJP.

Published: 28th May 2019 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Kailash Vijaivargiya, Mukul Roy, Trinamool Congress

BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

BJP leader Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu Roy, who was suspended by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for six years, joined the BJP on Tuesday, along with TMC MLA Tusharkanti Bhattacharjee and CPM MLA Devendra Roy. Over 60 TMC councillors too defected to the saffron party.

Senior party leaders, including West Bengal party in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy, were present at the party headquarters on the occasion.

"Like the elections were held in seven phases in West Bengal, joinings in BJP will also happen in seven phases. Today was just the first phase," Vijayvargiya asserted.

Meanwhile, 16 TMC councillors of the Kanchrapara Municipality collectively withdrew from the AITC Councillor Party earlier on Tuesday. Subhrangshu Roy also withdrew his membership. He had been suspended from the TMC on May 25 for anti-party comments.

"Now, I will breathe freely. Many in the TMC feel suffocated," the two-time MLA from Bijpur assembly constituency had said after getting suspended. He had claimed that several others from the party will "follow his footsteps".

The TMC had cracked the whip hours after Roy junior expressed doubts over whether his party had faith in him and praised his father.

He admitted his failure to provide a lead from his Assembly segment Bijpur to the party's Lok Sabha candidate from Barrackpore Dinesh Trivedi, who lost to his BJP rival Arjun Singh. He said: "I have been defeated by my father. But I don't blame anyone, nor do I have any grief or anger."

He had then said that both he and his father had done the best for their respective parties. But people had chosen his father. "Many people had said that if one Mukul Roy leaves, they will make hundreds of Mukul Roys. I just want to say Mukul Roy who was there since the inception of the party has now single-handedly destroyed it," Roy added.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

BJP's newly-elected Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh, who deserted the Trinamool after being denied ticket from the constituency, was said to have played a key role in engineering the defections.

BJP leader Mukul Roy seen here with his son Subhrangshu at BJP headquarters in Delhi on 28 May 2019. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

During the Lok Sabha campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah and other BJP leaders had claimed that around 100 Trinamool MLAs could join the BJP once the general election got over. Modi had even said that 40 Trinamool legislators were in touch with him.

Tuesday's development comes days after BJP stormed the TMC citadel winning 18 seats, 16 seats more than it bagged in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. TMC bagged 22 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Congress managed to win just two seats, while the Left parties drew a blank.

(With inputs from agencies)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Subrhrangshu Roy TMC BJP Mukul Roy Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp