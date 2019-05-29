Home Nation

2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case: Court acquits 12 people due to lack of evidence

Additional District Sessions Judge Sanjive Kumar Tiwari acquitted them under sections 395 (dacoity) and 436 (arson) of the IPC on Tuesday in the riots case.

Published: 29th May 2019

Muzaffarnagar riots

File image for 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A local court here has acquitted 12 people due to lack of evidence in connection with the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case.



According to prosecution, an SIT had filed charge sheet against 13 people under sections 495 and 436 of the IPC.

One person died during the pendency of the case.

During the hearing, three witnesses, including complainant Mohammed Suleman, turned hostile and did not support the prosecution.

It was alleged that a mob set houses on fire and looted property during riots at Iisadh village in the district on September 7, 2013.

