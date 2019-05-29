Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa receives baton of Chairman, COSC from Admiral Sunil Lanba

Home Nation

Chairman, COSC is the senior most defence officer in the country and looks after tri-services matters of the armed forces.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa receives the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee COSC baton from outgoing Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba in a ceremony at South Block in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa will take over as the Chairman, Chiefs of Staffs Committee (COSC) on Wednesday.

Dhanoa will take over from Admiral Sunil Lanba, who is retiring on May 31.

Lanba has had a long tenure of around 30 months as he had taken over as the Chairman, COSC on January 1, 2017.

At the moment when the government is laying a lot of stress on increasing jointness among services, the office of the Chairman, COSC is to increasingly become important.

The idea of creation of tri-services theatre commands and raising of tri-services agencies for looking after the Special Forces, Space and Cyber agencies have also underscored the importance of jointness. (ANI)

