Bangladesh, Myanmar Presidents among foreign leaders who confirm participation at Modi's swearing-in

The prime ministers of Nepal, Mauritius and Bhutan, as well as a special envoy of Thailand, have also conveyed to India about their participation at the event, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Published: 29th May 2019 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The presidents of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday were among a host of foreign dignitaries who confirmed their attendance at Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony for a second term on Thursday.

It said the government has also invited leaders of the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries for the swearing-in ceremony.

"The following leaders have confirmed their participation at the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister: Md.

Abdul Hamid, President of Bangladesh; Maithripala Sirisena, President of Sri Lanka; Sooronbay Jeenbekov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic; U Win Myint, President of Myanmar," it said in a statement.

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepal's Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering, and Special Envoy of Thailand Grisada Boonrach have also confirmed their attendance, the MEA said.

"We look forward to receiving the dignitaries in New Delhi for the ceremony. We will keep you abreast of any related developments, including bilateral engagements, in due course," the MEA added.

