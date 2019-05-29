Home Nation

‘Insufficient proof to confirm sexual assault’: Medical report's revelations on Bandipora minor rape case

The Valley erupted in anger after the alleged rape of the three-year-old girl in Bandipora district on May 9.

By Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: The alleged rape of a three-year-old girl in J&K’s Bandipora district has taken a new turn with the medical report saying there was insufficient evidence to confirm that the child had been sexually assaulted.

The report, which has been signed by three doctors of SKIMS Medical College Bemina, who conducted the medical examination of the child, stated that there were no injury marks on the body, including her private parts (vagina/anus). 

“There was no active bleeding from the vagina or anus, the mere presence of faint blood stains and a maculopapular rash on the buttocks is not sufficient evidence to confirm that the child has been sexually assaulted,” the report stated. 

The Valley erupted in anger after the alleged rape of the three-year-old girl in Bandipora district on May 9. The police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident and arrested the accused.

According to the report, the source of bleeding could not be determined as there was no evidence of injury around the vaginal orifice.

“Also blood stains were not dry blood but faint stains only and could not be scraped and sent for examination.” 

“It is very difficult to cause full penetration into the vagina without causing any major injury/tear/bleeding in a three-year-old child than a major one,” adds the report.

Meanwhile, J&K High Court directed director SKIMS to explain how the report of the alleged rape victim was leaked out on social media.

