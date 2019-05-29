Lucknow Metro station guards stop burqa-clad women from boarding train

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Unreasonable behaviour of a few security guards deployed by Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) created an ugly scene at state capital’s Mavaiyya metro station when six burqa-clad women were stopped from boarding a metro train here on Monday morning. The security guards allegedly insisted that the women should take off their veil before boarding the train.

The incident came to light when Maaz Mohammad who was flanking the women, lodged a written complaint to LMRC addressing Managing Director Kumar Keshav narrating the series of events.

As per his complaint, when he, along with the women of his family, was about to board the Metro train from Mavaiayya metro station to Alambagh metro station after purchasing tickets and was moving towards check-in spot, the male guards on duty stopped the women who were in a burqa. They insisted that the women accompanying Maaz Mohammad should take off their burqa before boarding the train.

“The ladies were ready to take off the burqa in the female enclosure for security check. Since there was no female security personnel, so the male guards were adamant and insisted on getting the burqa off in front of them,” wrote Maaz Mohammad. The male guards even refused to allow the group to board the Metro.

Consequently, Mohammad dropped the idea of taking the train and went back to return the tickets. Seeking a stern action against the errant guards for their brazenness, Maaz Mohammad, in his letter, asked the LMRC MD whether the metal detectors installed at Metro Station were not sufficient for security check.

This is the first of its kind incident reported so far from a metro station since the LMRC started its operations in 2017.

Reacting to the incident, CSC, LMRC UC Srivastava claimed that LMRC had received the complaint and it was corroborated by the CCTV footage. Srivastava claimed that the incident had come to the knowledge of authorities and a probe was ordered into the issue. He assured of stern action against the guilty.