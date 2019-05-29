Madhya Pradesh bride runs away with priest who performed her wedding two weeks ago

By Online Desk

SIRONJ: Ever heard of a runaway bride who eloped with the very priest who performed her wedding?

Neither did we, until a Madhya Pradesh priest eloped with a bride whose wedding was performed by him, two weeks before. The incident that took place at Sironj City's Bagrod became the talk of the town.

According to a MENSXP report, the couple got married on May 7 while the bride ran away with the priest on May 23.

No one was aware of their whereabouts until the priest, who was set to perform another wedding on May 23, was nowhere to be found.

When people were unable to trace him, it was found that he had run off with the newly-wed, who was also missing ever since she had come back to her parents' house as per the post wedding rituals.

The reports also stated that the girl's relatives have registered a complaint. It was also revealed that the priest, who is already married and has two children, was in a relationship with the woman for the past two years.

Not just the priest but his entire family has been missing since that day, as is jewellery worth Rs 1.5 lakh and the Rs 30,000 in cash that the bride ran away with.