Home Nation

One killed, 70 injured as protestors help rebels escape Kashmir siege

Thousands of villagers poured onto roads as two suspected rebels fought a gun battle with soldiers from inside a house in the Kulgam area in southern Kashmir.

Published: 29th May 2019 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

Indian policemen

Indian policemen guard against stones thrown at them | AP

By AFP

SRINAGAR: A man was killed and at least 70 people were injured in clashes in Indian Kashmir on Wednesday as protestors helped rebels escape two separate sieges by government forces, police and hospital authorities said.

While protests in support of the surrounded rebels have increased on the Indian side of the divided territory in recent years, it is rare for insurgents to escape. 

Militant groups fighting the 500,000 Indian soldiers deployed there demand independence or a merger with Pakistan.

Thousands of villagers poured onto roads Wednesday as two suspected rebels fought a gun battle with soldiers from inside a house in the Kulgam area in southern Kashmir.

Protesters pelted government forces with stones to give the fighters cover to escape, they said.

Fifty people were taken to a local hospital after government forces fired shotgun pellets and live bullets to push the protestors back, witnesses and hospital officials told AFP.

"The house was blown up but the militants escaped in the confusion. No dead bodies were found in the debris," a top police officer told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The officer said however that only three people were injured, one with a bullet and two with pellets in their eyes.

"Scratches cannot be considered injuries," he said, to explain the discrepancy in numbers.

ALSO READ | Militant gunned down in Shopian; security personnel, civilian also killed

Hundreds of villagers also clashed with government forces later in Shopian district after soldiers laid siege to a residential area looking for rebels.

A local police official said one man was killed and another 20 people were injured in firing by government forces as a gunfight raged between suspected rebels and soldiers that also left a militant dead. 

Clashes between rebels fighting Indian rule in Kashmir and government forces occur almost daily. More than 90 militants have been killed so far this year.

Residents from nearby villages often throng the streets to help rebels by hurling stones at Indian soldiers.

Kashmir was divided between India and Pakistan after their independence in 1947.

Tens of thousands have died in an uprising launched three decades ago, most of them civilians.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir kashmir unrest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Slain BJP worker's families arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Irrespective of how they fare, South Africa will certainly stand out in this World Cup but for the wrong reasons. Rating 5/10 | AP
World Cup 2019: Team South Africa- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp