Rahul Gandhi takes 'Pidi' on car ride

On Wednesday, a photo went viral of Gandhi taking out Pidi on a ride amid reports of meetings with a host of party leaders led by former Delhi Chief Minister Shiela Dikshit.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Pidi is back in news. Seems like he is the only companion Congress President Rahul Gandhi seeks to enjoy some "me" time with ever since the party has been in a monumental crisis following its massive defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi who has been adamant since May 25 to step down from the party helm, has been badgered by relentless visitors at his home -- family, friends, well-wisher, party leaders -- everyone trying to convince him to continue as the party chief.

On Wednesday, a photo went viral of Gandhi taking out Pidi on a ride amid reports of meetings with a host of party leaders led by former Delhi Chief Minister Shiela Dikshit.

Pidi first hit spot light some years back when it was revealed he "tweets" for Gandhi. Pidi's "reveal" caused a sensation.

Gandhi, who has been keeping himself away from the public eye, appeared to enjoy a fun ride in the photo and the Twitterati can't stop loving the moment.

In the picture, Gandhi can be seen driving out of his house in New Delhi; 12, Tughlak Lane, in his car with his pet dog Pidi on the backseat, giving an adorable reaction.Pidi was the same dog that Gandhi was feeding when former Congress leader Himanta Biswa Sarma had gone to meet him to discuss Assa''s problems but the then Congress Vice President was busy playing with his canine friend. Disillusioned Sarma left and joined the BJP.

