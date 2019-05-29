Home Nation

Rajasthan: Income tax official gets four-year jail in graft case

The CBI had registered a case against Income Tax Inspector Mukesh Kumar Meena in December 2015 for demanding bribe to settle a complaint related to tax evasion.

Published: 29th May 2019

By PTI

JAIPUR: A CBI court here on Wednesday awarded four-year rigorous imprisonment with Rs 20,000 fine to an income tax inspector in a bribery case.

A trap was laid and the inspector was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 25,000 in bribe from the complainant, a CBI spokesperson said.

He said a charge-sheet was filed in March 2016 against Meena in the court of the special judge (CBI cases) in Jodhpur. Charges were framed in May 2016. The court found Meena guilty, he added.

