Home Nation

Tension in Haryana village after Dalit's stockyard set ablaze

As a precautionary measure, police personnel have been deployed under the supervision of a DSP-rank officer.

Published: 29th May 2019 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 09:55 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A large police force was deployed at a village in Haryana's Fatehabad district after a stockyard owned by a Dalit man was allegedly set on fire on Wednesday, police said.

Tension erupted at Tibbi village of Bhuna area, 27 km from Fatehabad town, after some members of an upper caste allegedly set the stockyard on fire, the police said. Superintendent of Police Vijay Pratap Singh rushed to the village and took stock of the situation.

As a precautionary measure, police personnel have been deployed under the supervision of a DSP-rank officer, a police spokesperson said.

Singh said there was no conclusive evidence yet to establish what was the exact reason behind the incident. "But as per preliminary investigations, there was some dispute between the two groups over a piece of land," he said.

A case has been registered against unknown persons, the officer added. A calf had died in the fire and the Bhuna police station in-charge has also been directed to patrol the village continuously, the spokesperson said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fatehabad district Tibbi village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Slain BJP worker's families arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Irrespective of how they fare, South Africa will certainly stand out in this World Cup but for the wrong reasons. Rating 5/10 | AP
World Cup 2019: Team South Africa- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp