Unique kidney transplant saves Hindu woman from Bihar and Muslim man from Kashmir

The families crossed paths three months after they got themselves registered in a mobile app iKidney, developed by Dr Priyadarshini Ranjan.

Published: 29th May 2019 09:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Manjula Devi's husband's kidney was swapped with Abdul Aziz. While Aziz's wife Shazia's kidney matched with Devi. (Photo | EPS)

By Harpreet  Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In a rare gesture of humanity, a unique kidney swap was successfully conducted
between a Hindu family from Bihar and a Muslim family from Kashmir at a local hospital here.

The families of Manjula Devi from Bihar and Abdul Aziz from Kashmir were looking for suitable donors since their respective spouses’ kidneys were a poor mismatch for each other.

After conducting all the requisite tests, experts opined that the kidney of donor Sujeet Kumar (46) and husband of Manjula Devi (42) was a good match for Abdul Aziz. Sujeet works at UCO bank. Similarly, the kidney of donor Shazia (50) wife of Aziz (53), who is a carpenter, was a good match for Devi.

Both families agreed to undergo surgeries for a paired kidney exchange.

Manjula Devi, who received Shazia’s kidney, said, “I feel very lucky that we got in touch with Shazia’s family. It gives me a great source of strength that humanity, above all religion, is the greatest religion of all.”

Abdul Aziz, who received a kidney from Sujeet Kumar, said, “We now know that helping a human in the times of need is the greatest deed for anyone. Humanity as a religion makes us humane. What we experienced through this swap is nothing but an exemplary display of humanity, love and care. ”

Speaking after the swap surgeries, Dr Priyadarshi Ranjan Consultant, Urology, Andrology and Transplant Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Mohali said, "It gives us immense satisfaction that the kidney transplants were a success. Both the families are extremely happy as the patients are recovering and responding well to the post-surgery treatment. This fortunate matching was possible through iKidney app that explores possible paired kidney exchanges between eligible donors and patients.”
 

