UP government cancels land allotment of Kamal Nath’s venture

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath government cancelled the land allotment of Ghaziabad-based Institute of Management Technology (IMT), which is owned by Congress leader Kamal Nath’s family and is headed by his son Nakul.The IMT website says that the prestigious institute was founded by Kamal Nath’s father Mahendra Nath in the 1970s.

As per sources, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA), acting on a complaint filed by BJP corporator Rajendra Tyagi, served a cancellation notice to IMT. In response to Tyagi’s complaint, UP Governor Ram Naik wrote to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to initiate a probe into the case.

Confirming the development to media, Tyagi claimed that the allotment of the land measuring around 10,841 sq m was cancelled by the GDA. Tyagi said he raised the issue because the land belonged to the Chowdhary Charan Singh University (CCSU) owned by Uttar Pradesh and that the plot was allegedly grabbed by IMT. Tyagi said he has evidence to prove his claims. No GDA official, however, could be contacted to corroborate the facts.

Tyagi said that as per the documents, the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (UPSIDC) had allotted a plot to the IMT near the Rajnagar Extension in 1973. “The Institute was supposed to be built on this land.” On the contrary, as per the BJP corporator, the IMT built its distance learning centre on the UPSIDC plot and the main campus stood on the nearby land owned by the CCSU’s Lajpat Rai Degree College. However, the sources close to Kamal Nath rejected the charges levelled by the BJP corporator calling it a move driven by political vendetta.