95-year-old Hiraben claps as son Narendra takes oath as Prime Minister for second time

Hiraben, 95, watched the ceremony from her house at Raysan.

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Like millions of Indians, Hiraben Modi, nonagenarian mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was glued to the TV screen Thursday evening to watch her son taking the oath of office.

Photographs circulating on social media showed her overjoyed and clapping when Modi appeared on the TV screen.

She lives with Pankaj Modi, the prime minister's younger brother. The prime minister visited her on May 26 to take blessings after the BJP's resounding victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

