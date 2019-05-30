Home Nation

BIMSTEC leaders reach Delhi for Modi's swearing-in

Capping a landslide election victory, Modi will take oath along with his new council of ministers at 7 pm.

Published: 30th May 2019 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

BIMSTEC, burmese prez, modi swearing-in

Burmese President U Win Myint arrives to attend the swearing in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his second consecutive term in New Delhi Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BIMSTEC leaders, including SriLankan President Maithripala Sirisena and Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering arrived here on Thursday to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid arrived in the national capital last night to participate in the oath taking ceremony of Modi and the Council of Ministers.

This morning, Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth arrived in India.

Jugnauth had recently visited India in January as the Chief Guest at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering was also warmly received by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on his arrival in Delhi.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES HERE

Special Envoy of Thailand, Minister Grisada Boonrach, also arrived this morning.

Myanmar president U Win Myint is also here in Delhi to attend the oath-taking ceremony of PM Modi.

Lankan president Sirisena has also arrived to attend the glittering ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The swearing-in ceremony in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan is expected to be a grand affair with more than 6,000 guests, including leaders from the BIMSTEC countries, opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, chief ministers, corporate honchos and film stars set to be in attendance as President Ram Nath Kovind administers the oath of office and secrecy to 68-year-old Modi and his ministerial colleagues.

India invited leaders of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) countries as well as Kyrgyz President Jeenbekov, the current chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and Mauritius PM Jugnauth for the Modi's swearing-in.

Besides India, BIMSTEC comprises Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.

