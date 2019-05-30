Home Nation

Civilian killed in clashes with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian

A civilian was killed in security forces’ firing on protestors near an encounter site in south Kashmir’s Shopian.

Published: 30th May 2019 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

An injured youth being transported after he was wounded by pellets in Srinagar on Wednesday | AFP

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: A civilian was killed in security forces’ firing on protestors near an encounter site in south Kashmir’s Shopian. The encounter erupted between militants and security forces at Guglooro village in Shopian after militants fired at the troops.

A police official said the heavy exchange of gunfire was on.

The local youth took to roads and tried to march towards the encounter site to pave way for the militants to escape.

The youth pelted stones at the security forces, who retaliated by firing bullets, teargas shells and pellets. A civilian was killed and 20 others sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, a joint party of police, CRPF and army launched a search operation in Tazipoza, Mohandpora area of Kulgam to track down the militants hiding there. The security men zeroed-in on the house.

“The house where from militants were firing on troops was damaged in the gunfight,” the official said.

As the encounter started, youth of the area started pelting stones at security forces and they hastened the operation and withdrew from the area after finding no bodies of militants.After the security personnel withdrew, people searched the debris and pulled out two militants alive.

Militants rescued

In south Kashmir’s Kulgam, the locals pulled out two militants alive from the debris of a house damaged in an encounter.

The locals said both militants were taken in the form of a procession amidst chanting of pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

