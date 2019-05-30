Dalit coalition orders fact finding in Dr Payal Tadvi's suicide

Ritwika Mitra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Dalit Movement for Justice (NDMJ), a coalition of Dalit rights organisations, has ordered a fact-finding probe into the suicide of Dr Payal Tadvi, who killed herself after being allegedly subjected to casteist slurs.

Tadvi, a medical student belonging to the Adivasi Tadvi Bhil community, committed suicide on May 22.

The FIR filed mentions that the woman was humiliated for belonging to a ST community and was also threatened that she should not enter operation theatres.

“We have ordered a fact-finding investigation into the incident. The preliminary report has been submitted to the NDMJ today (Wednesday),” said V A Ramesh Nathan, general secretary, NDMJ.

The report reiterated that Tadvi’s seniors had ragged and harassed her over everyday issues because she belonged to ST community.

She was also forced to engage in doing chores like cleaning. She was also humiliated on WhatsApp groups the report added.