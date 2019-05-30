Home Nation

Dehradun: 55 notices issued to buildings lacking fire safety arrangements

The action was taken days after Surat fire tragedy, which claimed 20 lives, mostly students and many others injured.

Published: 30th May 2019 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

DEHRADUN: Dehradun fire department has issued show cause notices to 55 coaching centres and other buildings in the city for lacking in necessary fire safety arrangements.

The action was taken days after Surat fire tragedy, which claimed 20 lives, mostly students and many others injured.

The Chief Fire Official, Sandeep Kumar Rana, said "After Surat fire tragedy, 55 notices have been issued which includes coaching centres, hotels and commercial complexes. One week time has been given to all for the reply. If we don't get a reply on time, then the buildings are likely to be seized by the concerned officials."

"During the inspection, it was found that no precautions in terms of sufficient quantity of fire extinguishers and fire alarms have been taken. There is no proper evacuation facility at the time of need," he said.

Several students were seen jumping off the building to escape the inferno on May 24 in Surat. Some people were unable to escape and died on the spot. As the rescue operations were carried out, charred bodies were found. The fire was reportedly triggered by a short circuit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Surat Fire Tragedy Fire Safety in Schools Fire Safety Arramgments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp