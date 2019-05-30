Home Nation

Don't cut short process to meet deadline: SC to NRC Coordinator after war veteran's exclusion

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi told Coordinator Prateek Hajela: 'Don't cut short the process just because you have to meet the deadline of July 31.'

Published: 30th May 2019

Karil War Veteran foreigner, Mohammed Sana Ullah

Retired honorary lieutenant Mohammed Sanaullah. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the NRC Coordinator to provide a fair chance to those who have challenged the non-inclusion of their names in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi told Coordinator Prateek Hajela: "Don't cut short the process just because you have to meet the deadline of July 31."

The court said: "There are media reports how claims and objections are being dealt by the officials involved in the NRC. And the media is not always wrong. They are right sometimes. Please make sure there are no loopholes in the process and it is done properly."

The court queried the Coordinator on the apparent possible exclusion of an ex-soldier from the NRC and called it a disturbing incident. Hajela was asked to decide the matters through a fair process and build no short cuts into the NRC process.

The top court reiterated that the July 31 deadline for the publication of final Assam NRC draft was non-negotiable and it should not be met at the expense of those who have filed claims for inclusion of their names in the NRC. "They should be given procedural chance to present their case," the court said.

NRC citizenship Assam Supreme Court Ranjan Gogoi

