G Kishan Reddy from Telangana to join Modi's council of ministers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MP-elect from Telangana, G Kishan Reddy, who won the Lok Sabha seat from Secunderabad on his first attempt after serving as a three-time MLA in the State, has been allocated a ministerial berth in the new council of ministers under Narendra Modi, who is set to swear-in as prime minister for the second consecutive term today.

"With the blessings of people of Secunderabad and Hon PM Narendra Modi, I will be taking oath as Union Minister today at 7 p.m. I seek your continued support. G Kishan Reddy, MP." read a message from Reddy.

The 55-year-old is learnt to have received a call from BJP headquarters inviting him to be present at the prime minister's residence by 5 p.m and swearing-in ceremony at 7 p.m. "He received a call from BJP president Amit Shah at around 12 pm to be present at 7pm," a BJP insider informed.

The PM designate will have an interaction with the new designated ministerial colleagues over a cup of tea and proceed to Rashtrapati bhavan to take oath of office.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES HERE

BJP leaders all over the State are in a jubilant mood after hearing about Reddy's elevation to union council of ministers. Kishan Reddy, apart from being a three-time MLA, was also BJP state unit president in the past. Celebrations are set to start from 3 pm at TS Bhavan in New Delhi. It is reportedly learnt that even family members of Kishan Reddy have joined him to be part of the swearing in ceremony.

Also, in his initial days as a BJP worker, he climbed the ladder of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the BJP's youth wing, and became its national president.

The BJP State unit's performance in the recent general elections has not only earned it praise from the party's Central leadership, and Kishan Reddy's elevation is to be seen as a reward for its exemplary work in the recent parliamentary elections. The saffron party is determined to expand its footprint in the State.

While it is to be seen if he would be entrusted with a Central ministerial berth or made a minister of state, it is almost certain that, sooner or later, Reddy would be a part of Modi's cabinet, even if he misses the opportunity now.

Following his victory in the recent elections, Reddy had asked his party leaders, supporters and followers to greet him with note books and story books for the needy children instead of garlands, bouquets, sweets or shawls. This was seen in a much positive light as his camp office room was filled with books in no time.