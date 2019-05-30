Home Nation

Jockeying for Home, Defence Secretaries job begins

One of the key positions in the bureaucratic mainframe, the Defence Secretary is another of the big four posts.

Published: 30th May 2019 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Rajiv Gauba, Home secretary, MHA

Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba set to become the 32nd Cabinet Secretary of India, jockeying for the vital job has begun.

Rural Development Secretary Amarjeet Sinha along with I&B Secretary Amit Khare, who is also a favourite for the MHRD Secretary's job, Rajeev Kumar, C.K. Mishra and Ramesh Abhishek are in the race for one of the big four posts which comes with a fixed two-year tenure.

Almost in parallel, the Defence Secretary's job will also fall vacant on May 31 with Sanjay Mitra's superannuation. In the race are Defence Production Secretary Ajay Kumar, Banking Secretary Rajeev Kumar, Environment Secretary C.K. Mishra and Power Secretary Ajay Bhalla.

In the coming rejig, existing Secretaries like DCA's Avinash Srivastava and AAI Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra are also expected to get better posts.

