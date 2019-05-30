Home Nation

Kamal Nath breathes easy as BSP continues support to his govt

In a major respite to the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) announced Wednesday that it would continue outside support to the government.

Published: 30th May 2019 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath addresses the media after a meeting with various farmer unions in Bhopal on Wednesday | pti

By Express News Service

In a written statement, released by BSP national vice-president Ramji Gautam and state chief DP Chowdhary, the party said both its MLAs in MP had been directed by BSP supremo Mayawati to abide by the decision to support the government from outside and not accept any ministerial or other post.

At a Press conference, CM Nath denied any threat to the stability of his government. “I had a meeting with all 120 MLAs supporting the government and they’ve promised continuing support in writing,” he said.
BSP MLA Rambai Thakur had recently alleged she was getting offers of money and plum post if she helped the BJP pull down the Congress government.

Earlier on April 30, Mayawati had tweeted about reconsidering support to the MP government after her party candidate from Guna was allegedly pressurised to support Congress candidate and four-time sitting MP Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Nath is said to be planning a cabinet reshuffle in near future for inducting into his ministry ally MLAs as well as disgruntled Congress legislators.

MP CM denies threat to his government

“I had a meeting with all 120 MLAs supporting the government and they’ve promised continuing support in writing,” Nath said.

