Kamal Nath breathes easy as BSP continues support to his govt

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a major respite to the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) announced Wednesday that it would continue outside support to the government.

In a written statement, released by BSP national vice-president Ramji Gautam and state chief DP Chowdhary, the party said both its MLAs in MP had been directed by BSP supremo Mayawati to abide by the decision to support the government from outside and not accept any ministerial or other post.

At a Press conference, CM Nath denied any threat to the stability of his government. “I had a meeting with all 120 MLAs supporting the government and they’ve promised continuing support in writing,” he said.

BSP MLA Rambai Thakur had recently alleged she was getting offers of money and plum post if she helped the BJP pull down the Congress government.

Earlier on April 30, Mayawati had tweeted about reconsidering support to the MP government after her party candidate from Guna was allegedly pressurised to support Congress candidate and four-time sitting MP Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Nath is said to be planning a cabinet reshuffle in near future for inducting into his ministry ally MLAs as well as disgruntled Congress legislators.

MP CM denies threat to his government

