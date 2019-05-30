Home Nation

KCR, Jagan to miss Modi's swearing-in as permission denied for landing of their aircraft in Delhi

The airport authorities informed CMO that permission for landing their special aircraft at Delhi airport  was denied due to the arrival of foreign heads of state and government.

Published: 30th May 2019 06:58 PM

YSRCP, Jagan

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, who took the oath of office earlier in the day, will not attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in as prime minister on Thursday as permission was denied for landing their special aircraft in Delhi.

Reddy and Rao had planned to fly to Delhi by a special aircraft from Vijayawada to attend the swearing-in ceremony, according to official sources.

FOLLOW OUR LIVE COVERAGE OF MODI'S SWEARING-IN CEREMONY 

They were supposed to start for the national capital around 2.30 pm but airport authorities here informed the Chief Minister's Office that permission for landing their special aircraft at Delhi airport was denied after 3.30 pm due to the arrival of foreign heads of state and government, sources said.

The two Telugu chief ministers then cancelled their trip to the national capital and Rao flew back to Hyderabad from the Vijayawada airport, they said.

Reddy took oath as the second chief minister of bifurcated Andhra Pradesh earlier in the day. After his swearing-in, he hosted lunch for Rao, DMK chief M K Stalin and other dignitaries at his residence.

The Delhi airport has been witnessing movements of high-security personalities since morning as leaders of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) countries and dignitaries from several foreign nations are arriving in the national capital for the swearing-in ceremony.

