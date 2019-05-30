Kolkata diary

pranab mondal By

Jadavpur University’s new admission rules

Jadavpur University’s executive council on Tuesday resolved to admit students to all its nine undergraduate courses in humanities by giving equal weight age to marks scored in the admission tests and the plus-II board exams. The nine humanities departments are english, comparative literature, economics, sociology, Sanskrit, Bengali, history, international relationship and philosophy. The admission committee had met last week and reversed its earlier decision of admitting students to the English and comparative literature courses solely on the basis of the entrance test.

Foot overbridge at Exide Crossing

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to construct a foot overbridge with escalators at the bustling Exide crossing at Chowringhee. The project has a six-month deadline and is likely to be thrown open before the year end. A KMC official said work to connect footpaths near Calcutta Club and the Exide building will begin in June. The underground utilities on that side have been identified and will be removed accordingly. The official said there were electric cables, water supply lines and some Internet cables under the footpath. The electric supply coporation has already started removing their cables.

Vivekananda flyover’s health audit

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) wants a health audit of the Vivekananda flyover for a conclusive opinion on whether it should be pulled down or retrofitted if the agency has to take responsibility of the structure that caved in three years ago in which 26 people were killed. The Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) held a meeting presided by urban development minister Firhad Hakim and decided to write to the chief secretary for a formal nod to the study.

New parking space near Gariahat

The search for parking space at Gariahat crossing is set to get easier by July with the Kolkata Police building a three-tier parking facility at the shopping hub. The automated parking will have space for 32 cars on a land parcel that now accommodates 12 cars, said an official involved in the project. The multi-level parking facility is coming up under Gariahat flyover between Dover Lane and Gariahat Road crossing and the local traffic police outpost. Lack of parking space often means that motorists are fleeced.

