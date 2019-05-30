Home Nation

Man tweets to IRCTC about obscene ads on its app, gets savage reply 

In a world of Nesamani and JCB memes, IRCTC's tweet is the unsung hero.

Published: 30th May 2019 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

IRCTC

Screenshots of Twitter user's tweet and IRCTC's reply.

By Online Desk

Think before you speak, says a proverb. Or, to use the updated version, think of what you googled before you speak! A Twitter user who hastily tweeted a message to IRCTC before putting on his thinking cap was taught a lesson for disregarding this adage. If you ever want to tweet to IRCTC, read this first!

Anand Kumar totally didn't see it coming when he decided to tweet to IRCTC about the obscene ads he's been getting on the official railways app. Like any other disgruntled user, Anand took to the micro-blogging site to vent his displeasure about the vulgar ads frequently appearing on the IRCTC ticket booking app.

Tagging the official handles of Railways, including Railway Minister Piyush Goyal's official handle, Anand wrote, "this is very embarrassing and irritating." 

To everyone's surprise, IRCTC gave it back to Anand with one of the most savage replies ever made online. (Mic drop)

This is what the tweet read:

Irctc uses Googles ad serving tool ADX for serving ads. These ads use cookies to target the user. Based on user history and browsing behaviour ads are shown. Pl clean and delete all browser cookies and history to avoid such ads.

With their tweet, IRCTC unleashed a wave of memes and here are some of the reactions:

Some even had a suggestion for Anand.

In the world of Nesamani and JCB memes, IRCTC's tweet is an unsung hero.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IRCTC Indian Railways Twitter IRCTC trolls Twitter user

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp