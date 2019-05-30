Man tweets to IRCTC about obscene ads on its app, gets savage reply 

By Online Desk

Think before you speak, says a proverb. Or, to use the updated version, think of what you googled before you speak! A Twitter user who hastily tweeted a message to IRCTC before putting on his thinking cap was taught a lesson for disregarding this adage. If you ever want to tweet to IRCTC, read this first!

Anand Kumar totally didn't see it coming when he decided to tweet to IRCTC about the obscene ads he's been getting on the official railways app. Like any other disgruntled user, Anand took to the micro-blogging site to vent his displeasure about the vulgar ads frequently appearing on the IRCTC ticket booking app.

Tagging the official handles of Railways, including Railway Minister Piyush Goyal's official handle, Anand wrote, "this is very embarrassing and irritating."

To everyone's surprise, IRCTC gave it back to Anand with one of the most savage replies ever made online. (Mic drop)

This is what the tweet read:

Irctc uses Googles ad serving tool ADX for serving ads. These ads use cookies to target the user. Based on user history and browsing behaviour ads are shown. Pl clean and delete all browser cookies and history to avoid such ads.

-IRCTC Official — Indian Railways Seva (@RailwaySeva) May 29, 2019

With their tweet, IRCTC unleashed a wave of memes and here are some of the reactions:

Anand bhai after getting IRCTC reply pic.twitter.com/q8U7YL4vVe — manoj kumar vohra (@manojkumarvohra) May 30, 2019

Today deleting history is much more important than creating it. — Vasu Sood (@sood_vasu) May 29, 2019

Anand Kumar be like pic.twitter.com/vMqaazynnS — Saurabh Das (@das_ee16) May 29, 2019

Some even had a suggestion for Anand.

bro watch your goodies in incognito mode it's not just for planning surprise birthday parties — Sanjay Manaktala (@smanak) May 29, 2019

In the world of Nesamani and JCB memes, IRCTC's tweet is an unsung hero.