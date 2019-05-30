Home Nation

Modi's swearing-in for second term historic moment for India: Amit Shah

Modi along with 57 minister took oath of office on Thursday. Shah also joined the new Cabinet.

Published: 30th May 2019 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

BJP chief Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP president Amit Shah, now a Cabinet minister as well, described as "historic" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in for a second term and expressed confidence that India will continue to scale new heights under his able leadership.

"Historic moment for entire India. Congratulations to Shri Narendra Modi ji on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for a second consecutive term. I am sure India will continue to scale new heights under your able leadership," he tweeted.

"In the last 5 years, India has witnessed an era of unprecedented growth in every field. The Narendra Modi government has laid the foundation of a New India, which is not only asserting itself in the world order but also working tirelessly to lift living standards of its citizens," Shah said.

Modi along with 57 minister took oath of office on Thursday. Shah also joined the new Cabinet.

Shah also congratulated all the new ministers and said all should work hard to take forward the pledge of creating a strong and prosperous "New India" under Modi.

TAGS
Amit Shah Modi swearing in Modi Sarkar 2 17th Lok Sabha

