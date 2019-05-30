Home Nation

Newly elected Lok Sabha MPs set Internet on fire with cool pics, posts

Some newly elected MPs and some old ones posted pics on social media and also expressed joy.

Published: 30th May 2019 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Social Media Ministers, Ravi Kishan, Smriti Irani, Tejasvi Surya, Kiren Rijiju, Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty
By IANS

NEW DELHI: In the week between the counting day and swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, social media posts and pictures of some of the newly elected members of the Lok Sabha have caused quite a stir.

On the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi staked his claim to form the government, 28-year-old BJP MP from Bengaluru South, Tejasvi Surya, posted his smiling selfie with Amethi MP Smriti Irani from the Central Hall of Parliament.

And was he excited to have got the selfie clicked with the person who has defeated Modi's biggest rival, Congress President Rahul Gandhi. His tweet on Saturday said it all.

And let us just not talk about actors-turned-politicians Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan's photos on Twitter that have already been much commented on.

Actor-tuned-politicians Mimi Chakraborty
and Nusrat Jahan. (Photo| Twitter)

To mark their first visit to Parliament, the two young MPs posted a picture wearing Western attire and one of them even sported a tattoo. They almost broke the Internet with the picture which showed them in a happy and spirited mood.

BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir, however, grabbed the headlines with a sharp comment in which he called the assault on a Muslim man in Gurugram deplorable.

Not impressed by all the negative comments his tweet garnered, Gambhir later posted a picture that indicated that he had already swung into action.

"Meeting with DCP East district, discussed the law & order situation in my constituency. Women's security, open slaughtering and sensitive areas," read the caption of the picture that Gambhir tweeted.

On his first visit to Parliament, BJP leader and Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan, who won the Lok Sabha elections from the Gorakhpur seat in Uttar Pradesh, posted a selfie with actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol, who won from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab.

A much-liked photo on the Facebook page of young Congress leader Hibi Eden shows the Lok Sabha MP from Ernakulam in Kerala smiling while sitting on a Royal Enfield motorcycle.

Congress MP from Ernakulam Hibi Eden. (Photo | Facebook/@HibiEden)

And if you thought it is only the newly elected lawmakers of the country choosing to share their lighter moments with the countrymen before the start of the gruelling sessions of the Parliament, nothing could be further from the truth.

Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal Pradesh Kiren Rijiju shared his pictures with his children and wife.

TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Ravi Kishan Gautam Gambhir Smriti Irani Tejasvi Surya New MPs Mimi Chakraborty Nusrat Jahan Kiren Rijiju

