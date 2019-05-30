Home Nation

Not allowed to build house, jawan writes to PM's for protection of parents in MP  

After learning about the letter written to the PM by the army jawan Jasrath Singh Sisodiya, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath swung into action.

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: An Indian Army jawan posted in Dibrugarh (Assam) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking protection for his parents, who he says are living in constant fear ever since they were warned by local heavyweights not to build their house under the PM Awas Yojana scheme in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh.

After learning about the letter written to the PM by the army jawan Jasrath Singh Sisodiya, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath swung into action, directing the Dewas district administration and the police to take immediate action and ensure the safety of the jawan's parents and of his other family members in Tonk Khurd area of the West MP district.

According to informed sources in Bhopal and Dewas, the parents of the army jawan Jasrath Singh had recently received the first instalment of help under the PM Awas Yojana to build their own house.

But just as they started building the house under the scheme that envisages housing for all by 2022, some heavyweights of the area came along and threatened to kill them and set their house ablaze, if they went ahead with the construction.

The army jawan's parents lodged a complaint at all possible forums, including the police station, Nagar Parishad and Tehsil. The army jawan's mother Jaskunwar and wife Madhvi had reportedly also raised the matter at the district police's Jan Sunwai last Tuesday.

According to Narendra Singh Saluja, the media coordinator for the CM, Kamal Nath has now taken note. "The CM has immediately asked the Dewas district administration to act in the matter and ensure proper safety of the jawan's family in his native place. We're keeping tab on what action is taken by local police and administration against the alleged wrongdoers," Saluja confirmed.

