Saradha scam: Bengal IPS officer grilled again

By IANS

KOLKATA: West Bengal IPS officer Arnab Ghosh was on Thursday interrogated by the CBI for the second day for nearly seven hours in connection with the multi-crore Saradha Chit Fund scam case, a CBI source said.

Ghosh, one of the members of the Special Investigation Team of the West Bengal Police which initially investigated the ponzi scam cases, was questioned for more than nine hours on Wednesday.

The officer reached the CBI office at the CGO complex in Salt Lake at 10.10 a.m on Thursday and left at around 5 p.m.

"I have come here in response to the notice sent to me by the agency," he told the media here. Asked if he has been summoned again by the CBI, the officer said "no".

Ghosh and a number of other Bengal police officers, including the first investigation officer of the Saradha case, have been interrogated by the CBI this week.

The agency had also summoned former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar but he sent a letter seeking seven days time as he was on leave. The CBI is yet to issue a fresh summons to Kumar.