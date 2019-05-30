Home Nation

Six-year-old strangulated to death, body found in water tank in Rajasthan

The incident was reported from Old Railway Colony of Kota city.

Published: 30th May 2019 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

child rape

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

KOTA: The body of a six-year-old girl with strangulation marks was Thursday found inside a water tank of her house in Rajasthan's Kota district, police said.

The incident was reported from Old Railway Colony of Kota city.

The body of Gunisha Koli had ligature marks on her neck as she was probably strangulated with her vest, SHO, Railway Colony Police Station, Anis Ahmed said.

The girl was asleep in one of the rooms with her mother Geeta. At around 3.30 am, the mother woke up and found her child to be missing, they said.

The family informed the police and began searching for the girl, who was found inside the water tank on the terrace of the house, they added.

"It is a clear case of murder, the girl was first strangulated and later thrown in the water tank to cover up the crime," Ahmed said.

When the incident occurred there were nine persons in the house and one of them is likely to have committed the crime, he alleged.

The victim's parents were separated and she was staying at her maternal grandfather's house here, Ahmed said, adding that the father of the girl is also a railways employee and lives in the same colony.

A case of murder has been registered against unidentified accused and the girl's body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem, the officer added.

The police is inquiring all the family members including the deceased's father, Ahmed said.

The incident comes days after the body of a six-month-old boy was recovered from a rooftop water tank in a residential colony under Borekheda police station near here.

The 35-year-old mother was arrested for killing her son and is currently under judicial custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp