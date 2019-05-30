Two Babbar Khalsa International militants arrested in Punjab

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In a bid to avert terror attacks during the Ghalughara week, the Intelligence Wing of Punjab Police arrest of two members of an allegedly ISI backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) module.

The duo has been identified as Jagdev Singh and Ravinderpal Singh, who were allegedly providing funds and weapons to sleeper cells on the directives of one Kulwinderjit Singh alias Khanpuriya, who is currently in Malaysia.

The State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, had received a specific input that BKI operates Kulwinderjit Singh, along with his associates, had planned to target leaders of a specific community to spread terror and disturb communal harmony in the state.

A case has been registered under arms act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act registered against Kulwinderjit Singh of Lambardar Mohalla Doraha Ludhiana and Ravinderpal Singh of Mehna village of Moga besides Jagdev Singh of Talania village in Fatehgarh Sahib, at Police Station State Special Operations Cell, Amritsar.

It may be mentioned that Kulwinderjit Singh, the alleged mastermind, had been involved in many terrorist activities in the past. He had shifted to Malaysia in January 2019, along with his family, on a tourist visa and intentionally stayed back to plan and coordinate terror activities with his associates abroad and in India.

According to available information, Kulwinderjit has been keeping touch with the ISI State, BKI and other terror operatives in Pakistan.

